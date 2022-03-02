Tata Motors Celebrates Roll Out of 3 Lakh Nexon SUVs From Ranjangaon Plant; Launches 4 New Variants

Basking in the success of their sturdiest and safest car, Tata has now launched four new variants of Nexon. This move comes when the home-grown automaker is celebrating the milestone of selling 3 lakh units of the Tata Nexon.

The four new variants that have been added to the fleet are XZ+ (HS), XZA+ (HS), XZ+ (P), and XZA+ (P). The ex-showroom price for the new variants starts at Rs 10.87 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.54 lakh. With this addition, Tata has also given some new features to the Nexon which were not seen in the older variants. These features include ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and an air purifier.

Apart from all the common features, the new XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS) will get an additional air purifier. The XZ+ (HS) will be made available in both petrol and diesel with its price starting from Rs 10.87 lakh. Moreover, Tata is also offering a dark edition package for the new variant.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) variant of the Tata Nexon will also get an air purifier but in addition, it will be equipped with auto-dimming IRVM and Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery. The price of the XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) variants range between Rs 11.59 lakh and Rs 13.54 lakh.

Under the hood, all four variants either get a 1.5-litre diesel engine or a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

When it comes to the look, Tata has announced a new Royale Blue colour for the new variants. In the interior, the car has been loaded with features like a 7-inch infotainment screen, an electric sunroof, Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, a rear parking camera, and automatic headlamps.

Also Watch:

Reportedly, Tata had crossed the 2 lakh sales mark in June last year from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. And surprisingly it recorded sales of one lakh units in less than 8 months. With a GNCAP 5 star rating, Tata Nexon is one of the safest and most-loved compact-SUV currently in the Indian market. Now with the addition of four more variants, the Nexon will be more visible on the road.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.