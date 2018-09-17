English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Closes in on Gap with Mahindra, Could Soon Become 3rd Biggest Passenger Vehicle Maker in India
According to the latest SIAM data, Tata Motors is just 1,313 units shy of M&M during April-August this fiscal in the PV segment, which continued to be dominated by Maruti Suzuki India (MSI).
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Tata Motors is narrowing the gap with homegrown rival Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) to challenge the position of third biggest passenger vehicle maker in India by sales. According to the latest SIAM data, Tata Motors is just 1,313 units shy of M&M during April-August this fiscal in the PV segment, which continued to be dominated by Maruti Suzuki India (MSI).
In the reported period, M&M sold a total of 1,00,015 units, while Tata Motors, riding on models such as compact SUV Nexon and hatchback Tiago, sold 98,702 units to occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively.
In the comparable period a year ago, M&M had sold 90,614 units occupying the third position with a lead of 26,483 units over its homegrown rival. Tata Motors, on the other hand, had clocked 64,131 units to be at the fifth spot. During April-August this fiscal, MSI with 7,57,289 units continued to lead, while Hyundai Motor India with 2,26,396 units was the second biggest PV maker.
Honda Cars India sold 79,599 units, moving down to the fifth spot. The company had sold 73,012 units during the year-ago period to be at fourth position. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has also closed the gap with Honda Cars India during the period, selling 67,051 units. It had sold 55,626 units in the year-ago period.
