1-min read

Tata Motors Collaborates With Nirma University to Enhance Employees’ Technical Skill

Tata Motors, India’s largest automobile manufacturer, announced a partnership with Nirma University to provide B. Tech degree to its employees working at the Sanand Plant in Gujarat.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)
Tata Motors, India’s largest automobile manufacturer, announced a partnership with Nirma University to provide B. Tech degree to its employees working at the Sanand Plant in Gujarat. Employees enrolled for the B-Tech programme will undergo comprehensive training that is designed in two parts – technical orientation delivered through classroom sessions, virtual labs and on-the-job training in state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing & customer support facilities in Tata Motors.

The course comprises of 7 semesters, spread over 3.5 years, which will culminate in a 6-month comprehensive industrial project. These employees will be mentored and guided by industry leaders and will engage in practice sessions that entails significant business projects. Further to periodic assessment and on successful completion of the programme, a certificate will be awarded by Nirma University.

According to Ravindra Kumar G.P., CHRO, Tata Motors, said, "At Tata Motors we believe by enabling our employees to achieve their full potential in their functional areas we will be able to build an engaged and competent employee base which is key to our continued success. Our partnership with Nirma University is another step in this direction and will enable our employees in Sanand to push the boundaries of their technical capabilities and emerge as future-ready and world-class technical talent.”

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Anup K. Singh, Director General, Nirma University said, “We are delighted to partner with Tata Motors for this collaborative programme. There is a lot that we can learn from each other. It is a mutually beneficial initiative, which will result in a rich exchange of knowledge and the latest industry practices. At the end of the programme, we will have created a talent pool which is ahead of the curve, with advanced knowledge, and narrowing the skills-gap."
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
