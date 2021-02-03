Tata Motors Completes 75 Yrs in Indian Auto Market, Launches Founders Edition of Tiago, Nexon, Harrier

Tata Motors has launched special edition models to commemorate 75 years in the Indian automotive market. The homegrown automaker has now launched a special, limited-edition iteration of its entire range and christened it as the Founders Edition. The upcoming special model celebrates JRD Tata who strengthened the foundation of Tata Group in the country. The move will see the special Founders Edition for its entire range of cars including the entry-level Tata Tiago to the Harrier.

These special edition vehicles are exclusively for Tata Group employees, who get the Founders Edition models badge with JRD's signage and a special Tata emblem with a blue background.

The Founders Edition cars don't get any design changes as compared to the regular models. But the company has added some new touches to differentiate the special edition from their regular counterparts. Each Founders Edition car gets a badge on the fender with JRD's signage and sports a new blue background for Tata logo. The buyers will also get a postcard from the Iconic Series that depicts the brand's journey and a photo frame.

Tata Motors which was first founded as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited (TELCO) by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata in 1945. The company started its operations as a locomotive’s manufacturer with its headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra. They made foray into commercial vehicles in 1954 after signing a joint venture with German auto giants Daimler-Benz. After dominating the commercial vehicles for decades, Tata finally stepped into the passenger vehicle segment in the country in 1991.

Tata Motors is no stranger to launching special edition models. The company had some time ago added the Harrier Black edition and the Harrier Camo edition models to its stable. Now, with the Founders Edition which is currently for Tata employees only, which we may see on roads soon.

Meanwhile, the company is preparing to add another legendary name to its line-up in a new avatar. Tata will launch its iconic Safari model this month and the SUV’s bookings will commence in the same month. The new Safari will be nothing like its predecessor, the seven-seater Tata SUV is now loaded with modern gadgetry and offers more comfort than the former self. Just like the Harrier, it will be available with a diesel engine paired to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.