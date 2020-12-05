Tata Motors Delivers 26 Electric Buses to BEST, has features like WiFi Hotspot, Charging Ports

Tata Motors has delivers 26 electric buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). The delivery marks the commencement of the first-ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) electric bus service to BEST. The buses are delivered as a part of the larger order of 340 electric buses from BEST under the government of India’s FAME II initiative, with the rest lined up to be delivered in a phased manner. The 25-seater Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric AC buses were flagged off at an event at Nariman Point, Mumbai. Tata Motors will be undertaking to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses across four Mumbai depots of – Backbay, Worli, Malvani and Shivaji Nagar.

Under the ‘One Tata’ initiative, the company leverages the core competences of various group companies. Tata Power will be taking complete charge of upstream and downstream electrical facilities including supplies and shall also be responsible for the complete bus charging facility. Tata Auto Components will undertake collaborations, design, development, sourcing and supply of select components to Tata Motors under the initiative. The company says that the electric buses are indigenously developed by Tata Motors using technology meant to offer comfort for passengers and low cost of operations for BEST.

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors is delighted to have delivered the first 26 of the 340 electric buses for the city of Mumbai. We will continue to play a proactive role in the government’s electrification drive.”

The 25-seater Tata Ultra Urban AC electric buses are equipped with features like the ‘Lift Mechanism’ that extends an automated ramp for easy ingress and egress of specially-abled passengers, along with utility provisions like charging ports, WiFi hotspot for on-the-go connectivity and wide entry and exit passages. The full-electric buses come with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), telematics system, regenerative braking system, amongst other features for efficient and smooth operations. The buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains.

Tata Motors, under the FAME I initiative, has supplied 215 electric buses in 5 cities across India. As per the company, the electric buses cumulatively have clocked more than 4 million kilometres, thereby providing critical data and statistics to further innovate and upgrade Tata Motors’ electric buses product portfolio. In addition to the tenders under FAME I, Tata Motors has received orders from several state transport units in FAME phase II: 60 buses from AJL, 100 buses from Jaipur City Transport Services Limited and 300 buses by BEST in Mumbai. Apart from these, Tata Motors has also delivered 25 hybrid buses to MMRDA – India’s first specially-abled-friendly buses.