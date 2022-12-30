Tata Motors Delivers 50,000th EV to Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors, India’s biggest electric car maker, is spearheading the EV revolution in the country. The Nexon sub-compact SUV has played a pivotal role in Tata’s astonishing success in the EV segment in India. The company has now achieved a key milestone with the rollout of the 50,000th EV. The feat called for a special celebration and Tata Motors marked the occasion with the delivery of its highest-selling EV to N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group.

Sharing photos of the special delivery, Tata Motors posted on its Twitter handle “Immensely proud as we deliver our 50,000th EV, a Tata Nexon EV, to Mr N Chandrasekaran - the Chairman of Tata Group. What started as his vision, has changed the way India perceives mobility. Stoked to have this very special person be the owner of a milestone car - the 50,000th TATA EV. This was indeed a special delivery for each one of us at Tata Motors. Here’s to many electrifying miles that lie ahead.”

The Nexon e-SUV has acquired an iconic status in India. It is also the highest-selling EV in the Indian market.

Earlier this year, Tata launched the Nexon EV Max, which boasts of a larger battery, more safety and premium features, and a much better range than the regular variant. The Nexon EV Max is powered by an all-new 40.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is 33 percent larger than that of the standard Nexon EV.

The Nexon EV Max’s motor produces 143hp and 250Nm in Sport mode. The EV has a 0-100kph sprint time of just 9.4sec and hits a top speed of 137kph. Moreover, Tata Motors claims that its range is an impressive 437km, which is considerably higher than the standard Nexon EV’s average range. The company now boasts of having the biggest EV portfolio in India. Tata added the EV versions of Tiago and Tigor to its line-up in 2022.

