Tata Motors delivers 51 Winger Ambulances to Zilla Parishad of Pune for Covid-19 Relief

Tata Motors has delivered 51 Tata Winger Ambulances to the Zilla Parishad of Pune. The Tata Winger Ambulances are a part of the larger order placed by the Zilla Parishad and will be deputed to the Gram Panchayats of Pune district to provide aid to Covid-19 patients. Tata Motors won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, and the vehicles are designed for patient transport as per AIS 125 Part 1.

Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV, Tata Motors, said, “The Tata Winger platform is a versatile one and is perfectly suited for several applications. It is one of the most successful ambulance platforms in the country and has helped save thousands of lives to date. Tata Motors stands together with the country in its endeavour to fight Covid-19 and we are determined to support the government in providing better and quicker healthcare to all.”

As per the company, the Tata Winger BS-VI Ambulances delivered to the Zilla Parishad of Pune are specially adapted to keep the driver safe, with the addition of driver partition.

The Tata Winger gets features like gear shift indicator and an ‘Eco’ switch which helps in achieving higher fuel efficiency, and its monocoque chassis, as per the company, is meant to provide smoother patient transportation.