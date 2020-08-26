Tata Motors Delivers First Batch of Tigor EVs to Ministry of AYUSH

Tata Motors has partnered with the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), to deploy Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Delhi, as a part of its tender with EESL. The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over to Shri P.N. Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary (Admin), Ministry of AYUSH by Mr. Raj Kumar Luthra, General Manager at EESL.

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the electric mobility in the country. The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to create an e-mobility ecosystem, “Tata uniEVerse”.

The company recently took an interesting step to bolster the sales of EVs by commencing a subscription model for the Nexon EV. The company has made its flagship EV, the Tata Nexon available at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just Rs. 41,900 per month. Discerning customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 18 months to 24 and 36 months. Through a collaboration with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Limited, amongst India's top leasing companies, this service is being offered in 5 major cities - Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, during the inaugural phase of the launch.

The monthly subscription rate with flexible tenure comes in at Rs. 41,900 for 36 months, Rs. 44,900 for 24 months, and Rs 47,900 for 18 months.

The entire process of subscribing to the Tata Nexon EV has been made online. Additional benefits include comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Additionally, customers can have their own EV charger installed at their home or office, as convenient.