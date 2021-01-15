Tata Motors Denies Partnership With Tesla After Cryptic Tweet Sparks JV Rumours

Since the beginning of this week, media reports and rumours on social media were rife with news of Tata Motors about to sign-up a deal with the US electric vehicle (EV) major, Tesla to manufacture and sell its EVs in the country. Several reports also claimed that both the automakers were about to sign a joint-venture (JV) agreement that would see Tesla vehicles being made in India at the home-grown automaker’s manufacturing facilities in the country.

However, in the latest turn of events, Tata Motors’ electric vehicle division’s Tata Motors Electric Mobility has rebuffed such rumours about a possible JV between the two auto giants.

According to a CNBC-TV 18 report, the issue blew up after a tweet by an unverified account hinted at a tie-up with Tesla Motors. Earlier in a tweet, Tata Motors Electric Mobility (@TatamotorsEV) cryptically wrote, “Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche har akhbaar mein. Sab ko malum hai aur sab ko khabar ho gayi!” The subject of the post was conveyed using a popular Hindi film song, which roughly translates to, ‘the news of our love is in all newspapers and everyone knows about it.’

While the account states itself as the official twitter handle for Tata Motors Electric Mobility, however, it is not a verified account. Surprisingly, it is followed by the official handle of Tata Motors. But since going live a couple of hours ago, the tweet has been deleted.

The post raised many eyebrows and Indian auto major was quick to deny it. The CNBC report also mentioned that there was no partnership deal on the cards. The report quoted a company spokesperson stating, “Tata Motors has not taken any decision regarding a strategic partner for passenger vehicles (PV) business.”

Meanwhile, Tata Motors domestic passenger car sales has been on a steady climb. The company was the only listed passenger car maker to register a surge in sales in the April-December period for FY21. While its car sales grew to 32 percent, however its larger passenger vehicle segment dropped down by 16 percent.