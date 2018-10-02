English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Domestic Sales Increase by 20 Percent in September
Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 7 percent at 18,429 units last month as compared to 17,286 units in September 2017.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Tata Motors Monday reported a 20 percent increase in domestic sales at 64,520 units in September as compared to 53,964 units in the same month last year.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 7 percent at 18,429 units last month as compared to 17,286 units in September 2017, the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the passenger vehicle sales performance in July, Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Mayank Pareek said the growth for the overall PV industry is stressed with degrowth in all three months of the quarter.
"Early indications have been that the industry has declined in September this year. Having said that, we grew at 7 percent on the back of continued demand of our new generation vehicles," he added.
The company expects sales to pick up this festive season and to boost its customer morale, it is launching four new products, Pareek said.
"Out of these four products, we have already launched the Nexon KRAZ and the Tiago NRG and are now gearing up for our third new product launch, scheduled on October 10," he added.
The company said its commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 46,169 units in September, up 26 percent as against 36,578 units in the corresponding month last year.
Tata Motors President Commercial Vehicles Business, Girish Wagh said the growth is led by continued acceptance and superior performance of the complete range of its BS4 vehicles across segments.
Total exports during the month stood at 5,250 units as compared to 3,887 units last year, a growth of 35 percent, the company said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
