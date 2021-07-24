Tata Motors Expands Footprint in India, Launches 8 New Dealerships in Ahmedabad

The accessibility that a potential customer has with a brand can play a big role in pursuing him/her towards converting them into a customer. This is why new entrants like Kia Motors and MG put so much focus on making sure they have a network of dealerships and service centres in place before they make their entry into India. But long-standing brands in the automotive industry have been acing this game for decades and Tata Motors has done that once again by opening not one, but eight dealerships within a day in Ahmedabad.

In line with its retail acceleration strategy, Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, has announced the inauguration of 8 strategically located showrooms in and around Ahmedabad. These showrooms embrace the new and modern retail identity and will host the company’s entire range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicles portfolio, says Tata Motors. With several pockets emerging into upmarket retail locations, Ahmedabad is a dynamic and rapidly growing market. These 8 new retail outlets of Tata Motors are situated in prime locations in these upcoming pockets, such as S.G.Highway, Ashram Road, Ambawadi, Gota, Vijay Char Rasta, Motera, Vastral and Sanand, providing an enhanced customer experience with a plush feel and quicker turnaround time.

Shailesh Chandra – President, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors is the fastest growing brand in Gujarat with a YoY growth of 95% in FY21. We are now priming for our next phase of progression through an aggressive retail expansion, making our New Forever range of cars, UVs and EVs available to all. We are elated to simultaneously inaugurate 8 new state of the art showrooms across several upmarket areas of Ahmedabad which will enable us to deliver exemplary customer experience, both online and offline, catering to today’s “phygital" customer needs. With this, our footprint in Gujarat expands to 57 showrooms. Furthermore, with the recent introduction of the new EV policy (effective from 1st July), by the honourable CM of Gujarat - Vijay Rupani Ji, we expect Gujarat to emerge as one of the largest EV state in the country, and we are confident that our constantly expanding network and product portfolio will help cater to the state government’s commitment and emphasis on green mobility.”

This expansion drive comes on the back of an impressive performance in the passenger vehicles market in India with month-on-month growth in sales. Tata Motors PV Business posted its highest ever sales in 9-years, in March 21 and Q4 FY21. In FY21 the business registered its highest-ever annual sales in 8 years while posting a growth of 69% versus FY20. It registered a strong growth of 342% in Q1FY22, over Q1FY21.

