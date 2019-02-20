English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Exploring Partnerships for Electric Mobility Business
Tata Motors has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions in the commercial vehicle segment along with a dedicated EV platform for passengers vehicles.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Home-grown auto Tata Motors is exploring partnerships and business models to deliver mobility as a service in the electric mobility business, a top company official said earlier. The company, which had bagged a tender from Energy Efficient Services (EESL) for the supply of 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs), has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions in the commercial vehicle segment along with a dedicated EV platform for passengers vehicles.
"We are also exploring good partnership and business models to deliver mobility. Tata Motors is not only looking at developing and selling electric vehicles, but seeing how we can centralise the approach with lot of partners to deliver a whole eco-system solution in the focused markets and micro-markets," said Shailesh Chandra, president, electric mobility business and corporate strategy, Tata Motors.
He said Tata Motors is discussing with other companies who have expertise in different spaces, where it can create bilateral win-win opportunities. For charging infrastructure the discussions are going on with Tata Power while for component localisation Tata Autocomp Systems and Tata Chemicals while Tata Realty and Infrastructure for the operations platform and TCS for software and apps, among others, he said.
"We are seeing how each of these company leverage from this opportunity which is going to come," he added. Chandra said that the company is expected to launch a completely new electric car in the next two years which will not be based on any existing model. The new vehicle will be showcased at the forthcoming Motor Show in Geneva, he added.
Chandra said that technically a 200-250 kms a day for an electric car is possible in the country, however with the increase (in the optima), the price also go up. "Today the optima is 140-150 kms for a mid-size car - as you go two years down the line, with the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of hybrid and Electric vehicles)incentives, 200-250 kms will be really useful," he added.
He said that Tata Motors has completed the delivery of the first phase, which is 250 cars, to EESLl, adding that "right now we are in phase 2 of delivering 4,800 cars.
"We are also exploring good partnership and business models to deliver mobility. Tata Motors is not only looking at developing and selling electric vehicles, but seeing how we can centralise the approach with lot of partners to deliver a whole eco-system solution in the focused markets and micro-markets," said Shailesh Chandra, president, electric mobility business and corporate strategy, Tata Motors.
He said Tata Motors is discussing with other companies who have expertise in different spaces, where it can create bilateral win-win opportunities. For charging infrastructure the discussions are going on with Tata Power while for component localisation Tata Autocomp Systems and Tata Chemicals while Tata Realty and Infrastructure for the operations platform and TCS for software and apps, among others, he said.
"We are seeing how each of these company leverage from this opportunity which is going to come," he added. Chandra said that the company is expected to launch a completely new electric car in the next two years which will not be based on any existing model. The new vehicle will be showcased at the forthcoming Motor Show in Geneva, he added.
Chandra said that technically a 200-250 kms a day for an electric car is possible in the country, however with the increase (in the optima), the price also go up. "Today the optima is 140-150 kms for a mid-size car - as you go two years down the line, with the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of hybrid and Electric vehicles)incentives, 200-250 kms will be really useful," he added.
He said that Tata Motors has completed the delivery of the first phase, which is 250 cars, to EESLl, adding that "right now we are in phase 2 of delivering 4,800 cars.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Protests Over Bhobishyoter Bhoot Getting Removed from Theatres in West Bengal Gaining Ground
- Avengers Endgame: How Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Will Play Crucial Role into Infinity War Ending & New Film
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- PM Narendra Modi Pushes Green Mobility in India: Electric Train, Buses and EV Policy for Cars
- Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman arrives in Delhi for a day visit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results