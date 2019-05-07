English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Extends Support To Its Customers In Cyclone-Hit Areas of Odisha
In light of the recent natural calamity in Odisha, Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) has announced support for all Tata Motors vehicles that might have been damaged as a result of the unprecedented rains and strong winds in the state. Customers from the affected areas can contact Tata Motors Roadside Assistance for emergency support on 1800 209 7979 to get their vehicle towed and serviced at the nearest Tata Motors Authorized Service Centre. Tata Motors’ channel partners are currently on high alert and are available to assist affected customers in the state.
Speaking on this initiative, Mr Subhajit Roy – Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), PVBU, Tata Motors, said, “We are deeply saddened by the devastating effects of Cyclone Fani that has struck Odisha and its neighbouring states. We at Tata Motors are extending prompt services across Odisha to give our customers the much-needed respite. We are currently offering free as well as discounts on services on Tata Cars across the state’s cyclone-hit areas to provide our customers utmost care.”
Tata Motors has made available various offers and services in the affected areas including 50% discount on spare parts and labour on customer liability along with free towing of affected vehicles to the nearest Tata Motors Authorized Service Centre as well as the provision of exclusive towing trucks till the situation betters. Additionally, the company has made sure the availability of special call centre executives who are fluent in the regional language to be available at all times for seamless communication.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
