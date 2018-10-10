English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Global Sales Rise by 6 Percent in September
Tata Motors' global sales of all the passenger vehicles were at 71,559 units, down by 4 percent from 74,916 units in September 2017.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Tata Motors reported 6 percent rise in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 1,23,577 units in last month. The company had sold 1,16,419 units in September 2017. Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in September 2018 stood at 52,018 units, up 25 percent from 41,503 units in September 2017, it said.
The company's global sales of all the passenger vehicles were at 71,559 units, down by 4 percent from 74,916 units in September 2017. Global sales of JLR were at 52,987 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were at 18,876 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesale stood at 34,111 vehicles. JLR had sold a total of 57,365 units in September 2017.
Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover had recently announced that it will close its Solihull plant for two weeks later this month after it reported a nearly 50 percent fall in sales to China as import duties and a trade war with the United States hurt demand. Tata Motors had also recently launched the 2018 facelifted Tata Tigor compact sedan in India.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
