Tata Motors Global Sales Up 39% in April 2018
Tata Motor's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 62,619 units, higher by 14 percent from 54,847 units in April 2017.
Tata Nexon XZ Variant. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors today reported 38.81 percent rise in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, at 1,02,297 units in April. The company had sold a total of 73,691 units in the same month last year. Global wholesale of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in April 2018 more than doubled to 39,678 units as against 18,844 units in the same month last year, the company said in a BSE filing.
The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 62,619 units, higher by 14 percent from 54,847 units in April 2017. Global sales of Jaguar Land Rover were 45,284 units. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,874 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales stood at 30,410 vehicles.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
