Tata Motors Goes Extra Mile to Save Cars from Virus, Parks Delivery Vehicles Inside Safety Bubbles

Several manufacturers have taken a slew of measures to ensure safety and precaution during the unprecedented Covid-19 era. They have taken a leaf by introducing new features such as sanitization, contactless buying through online purchase etc. In one of such safety measures, Tata Motors has taken the precautionary measure to another level. The homegrown automaker will now deliver new cars completely sanitised inside a plastic wrap.

Tata Motors has already begun delivering its cars and SUVs in their unique safety set-up called the ‘Safety Bubble’. The newly added feature is an additional step to shield the car from bacteria and viruses. The company shared images and video clips of the Sanitised by Tata Motors on the microblogging site. The tweet mentions that ‘it will help new cars shielded from germs while they await you at the dealership.’

Check out the Safety Bubble - our latest addition to Sanitised by Tata Motors, ensuring your favourite cars and SUVs are shielded from germs while they await you at our dealerships. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Zxx0rqaGeg — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 29, 2020

The new Safety Bubble is essentially a plastic canopy with a partial transparent wall wrapped around the vehicle to reduce physical contact during the delivery process. The addition comes under the automakers Sanitised by Tata Motors initiative which was started in August 2020. The Tata Safety Bubble will be seen across Tata dealerships in the coming days.

The images shared on Twitter shows a brand new Tata Tiago hatchback is kept under wraps of the Safety Bubble’s transparent plastic canopy, covered from all sides and parked outside a dealership.

The company has taken other initiatives as well to ensure the safety of its customers. In August earlier, this year the carmaker had launched a slew of health and hygiene accessories for its buyers. The products include an air purifier and sanitization kits. The air purifier can be installed in the Nexon and the Harrier models as of now, while the sanitization kits include hand sanitizer, N95 grade masks, hand gloves, safety touch key, paper tissue box and mist diffuser among others. These safety measures were included to go with the company’s ongoing endeavour to ensure the safety of its customers at all times.