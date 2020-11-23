Tata Motors Hits Out at Maruti Suzuki, Takes a Jibe at WagonR's Two-Star NCAP Crash Test Results

Tata Motors has been engaging in social media banter with their competition car making brands at every chance they get. Not long ago, the homegrown automaker had taken a dig at Maruti’s S-Presso and Hyundai Grand i10 after Global NCAP declared its crash test ratings. After trolling the two models that fared poorly in the globally renowned crash tests, Tata is enjoying some banter over another Maruti model without the test results being announced yet.

Tata recently poured scorn on Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R for its low safety rating. The company took a swipe at the Tata Tiago hatchback’s direct competitor. The former has been derided for its 2-star NCAP safety rating. The crash test ratings for Maruti’s Wagon R haven’t been announced in the recent batch of results.

Seems Tata has enough to poke sun fun despite the results being unknown yet. They have taken an image that shows a broken wagon cart and the text on top of the imagery reads, "Oh sh**t! Wagone."

The caption with the post on Twitter reads, “Safety is 'two' important to be ignored. Be smart before someone overturns your caRt. Choose Tiago, the safest car in the segment, rated 4 stars by GNCAP. “

This also gave Tata Motors an opportunity to praise its hatchback in a subtle way and at the same time, taking a dig at the competition. All automobiles in Tata’s line-up, barring Harrier, were given no less than a 4- or 5-star safety rating.

The Maruti Wagon-R only managed to score a 2-star rating for adult and child occupants when it was crash-tested by Global NCAP in 2019. Tata Tiago, on the other hand, has secured a 4-star adult occupant safety rating and a three-star child safety rating.

The Maruti S-Presso, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Kia Seltos scored low safety scores in their disappointing results in Global NCAP crash test.