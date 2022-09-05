Tata Motors Introduces ADAS in Prima, Signa Range; Launches India’s First CNG Truck

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the country’s first CNG-powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) truck with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and has also updated its range of Prima, Signa and Ultra trucks with new features. A new series of advanced Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle (I&LCV) tippers and trucks were also launched to service the multi-application needs, especially of the logistics and infrastructure sectors.

Following the success of its CNG portfolio of SCV, I&LCV and buses, Tata Motors has introduced India’s first CNG-powered M&HCVs in the 28 and 19 tonne nodes. The all-new Signa CNG models are also available with varied wheelbase and load deck length options and cowl option for cabin customisation. These models are powered by a 5.7-litre SGI engine generating peak power of 180hp and torque of 650Nm, come with a modular architecture and offer a range of up to 1,000 km.

Introduced in the new Prima is India’s first advanced driver active and passive safety features of Collision Mitigation System (CMS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) developed with extensive validation, especially for Indian operating conditions. The vehicle also offers additional safety features like Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The new Prima range also comes with a more ergonomically redesigned cabin offering better driving comfort.

New launches in I&LCV: Offered with 4-18 tonne GVW, this range is claimed to be the ideal choice for both last mile as well as medium to long haul with a variety of engine & cabin options befitting the duty cycle requirement.

The 7 new fuel-efficient diesel and CNG trucks and tippers, under the FE Series, offer better application-oriented solutions with more options of vehicle weight and deck lengths. These trucks incorporate key technological advancements including optimised drivelines, low viscous rear axle oil, e-viscous radiator fan, gearshift advisor and low rolling resistance tyres.

The M&HCV and I&LCV range of trucks from Tata Motors come equipped with Fleet Edge, which is the company’s digital solution for optimal fleet management that provides on-site support, Uptime Assurance, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance and Accidental Repair, Extended Warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and lifecycle management.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “The trucks that we are launching today, address the growing need for safer transportation with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) offering collision mitigation system, lane departure warning, electronic stability control, driver alerts and tyre pressure monitoring. They also provide cleaner mobility solutions with a richer offering of alternate fuel powertrains. Every aspect of these trucks has been purposefully augmented to cater to varied duty cycles and special applications.”

Also Read: Olectra Bags Order Worth Rs 151 Cr for 100 Electric Buses from Assam

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here