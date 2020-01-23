Take the pledge to vote

Tata Motors is Now the Safest Indian Car Manufacturer With Two 5-Star and Two 4-Star Rated Cars

Global NCAP had launched #SaferCarsForIndia Campaign in 2014 with the aim of promoting safer vehicles in the country.

January 23, 2020
Vehicle safety group Global NCAP recently said homegrown automaker Tata Motors' compact cars Tiago and sedan Tigor achieved four-star rating for adult occupant protection in a crash test. The two cars achieved three stars for child occupant protection in the #SaferCarsForIndia crash test, Global NCAP said in a statement.

Not only this, Tata Altroz and Nexon have previously been awarded the industry best 5-star safety ratings by Global NCAP. This makes Tata Motors the safest Indian carmaker. They now have 2 4-star rated and 2 5-star rated cars in their portfolio.

All the four cars including Tiago compact hatchback, Tigor compact sedan, Nexon compact SUV and Altroz premium hatchback are now leading their respective segments in the terms of safety.

The only other Indian carmaker to have 5-star and 4-star rated cars is Mahindra. While Mahindra XUV300 was awarded a 5-star safety rating recently by Global NCAP, they awarded the Mahindra Marazzo MPV a 4-star rating previously.

Global NCAP had launched #SaferCarsForIndia Campaign in 2014 with the aim of promoting safer vehicles in the country. "Between 2014 and 2020 Global NCAP has completed more than thirty-seven safety assessments which have acted as an important catalyst in the safety improvement of Indian cars," it said.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
