Tata Motors Jamshedpur Plant to be Closed for Third Time in August

The impact of slowdown in the auto industry on Tata Motors is visible as its Jamshedpur unit is going for third closure from August 16. "The Tata Motors will remain closed for four days from August 16. Officially it will be two days block closure but technically it will be closed for four days," sources in Tata Motors on the condition of anonymity told IANS.

Tata Motors went for a day closure on August 1. It went for three block closure from August 8-10 and third block will be from August 16. Sources in Tata Motors say there has been a sharp decline in purchase order of the vehicles from the Jamshedpur unit.

