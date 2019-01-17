Tata Motors Launches 13 New Range of Commercial Vehicles at E-Commerce Expo 2019

Tata Motors E-Commerce Expo 2019. (Image: News18.com)

The e-commerce Industry in India is one of the fastest growing marketplaces in the world. In light of this development, Tata Motors, in a first-ever end-to-end experiential expo for the e-Commerce Industry is displayed a complete range of 13 fully built, ready to use vehicles. This range of ready to use fully built solutions exclusively developed for the e-Commerce Industry can meet every single application cutting across hub-to-hub-to-spoke transportation and the end-to-end delivery requirements. The company displayed some of their bestselling variants across SCV, ILCV and MHCV segment at the E-Commerce Expo 2019 held in Devi Lal Stadium, Gurgaon.For the last mile distribution, Tata Motors with its range on the Ace platform has exhibited the Ace Delivery Van for e-commerce goods, Ace Zip panel van for e-commerce packages and Super Ace Mint XPS for voluminous goods transportation. The vehicles come with customized payloads and deck lengths to carry light goods like white goods to heavier loads like fruits, vegetables and auto parts. Tata Super Ace Mint Insulated Container allows for the temperature-controlled transportation of perishable goods like milk/ milk products/ Fruits & vegetables/ meat, etc.For the hub-to-spoke transportation requirements, the company displayed a range of Light and Intermediate commercial vehicles on the modern newly launched series of Ultra trucks, which has gained substantial growth in a very short period. The Ultra range of trucks are powered by Turbotron engines. These vehicles are fitted with advanced features like OTP lock, CCTV cameras, Load sensors, Telematics system, etc.The exhibits included 24 FT MS Container On Ultra 1518/53, 20 FT MS Container on Ultra 1014/45, 20 FT MS Reefer On Ultra 1014/45, 3 Side Openable - MS Container On Ultra 1518/53, 22 FT MS Container on LPT 1412/48 and 10 FT MS Container on SFC 407/33. The whole range will cater to the growing needs of e-Commerce, Industrial Goods, Auto Component, FMCG, Agri Products, Beverages, Pharma and White Goods industries.For the hub-to-hub transportation requirements, a complete range of fully built solutions from the portfolio of MHCV is displayed. TThe 24 Ft refrigerated container on LPT 1613/52 and 32 Ft Refrigerated Container on LPT 2518/68 are well equipped to cater to the growing demand of the cold chain supplies like frozen foods, ice cream, dairy products, fruits & vegetables and pharma. The 31 Ft MS Container on SIGNA 2818/68 AMT vehicle gets features like Anti Fuel Theft, Digital Locks, Reverse Parking and In-Container cameras, Load Sensors, Door Opening sensors. The Automated Manual Transmission and Hill Start Aid deliver a more comfortable drive. The 32 Ft MS Container on LPT 1618/68 Turbotronn powered by the Tata 5.0L 4 Cylinder Turbotronn engine. These are suitable for transporting various goods like long haul E-commerce shipments, Auto Parts, Tyres, Agri products, White Goods, FMCG, Parcels & Courier.On this occasion, Girish Wagh, President – CVBU, Tata Motors said, “Fueled by rising incomes, increasing government support, and a surge in the internet users, the Indian E-Commerce market is expected to grow to US$ 200 billion by 2026 from US$ 38.5 billion in 2017. Today, companies are also increasing their distribution centers and their fleet size to cater to the growing demands of the consumers. We believe, the E-Commerce Expo 2019 will act as a platform to address the growing demands of the transporters and E-Commerce players; and provide them with diverse range of fully-built products with customized features. Through our product offerings, we are shifting the paradigm for new age products and smart solutions."Tata Motors also said that they have developed customized value-added services under the Sampoorna Seva umbrella. The value-added service include breakdown services anywhere in the country 24x7, Annual Maintenance Contracts, insurance cover for the vehicles, quick service bays, on-site services, pit stop services for high traffic hubs.Designed based on the feedback and suggestions received from the customers, the company has said that they created experience centers for customers to better understand the high-end technology/design implemented in making the vehicles superior and reliable. The expo also witnessed presence from transporters and leading e-Commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Future Supply chain, DHL among others.