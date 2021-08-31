Tata Motors Launches All-New Safari SUV in Nepal at NPR 81.99 Lakh (Rs 51.30L)

Tata Motors, in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., has launched its flagship SUV – the all-new Safari in Nepal. The 7-seater SUV will available at a starting price of NPR 81.99 Lakhs (Rs 51.30 Lakh without taxes). Tata Motors has also unveiled the “Adventure" persona of the Safari in the Tropical Mist color scheme. The vehicles are now on display and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd.

The all-new Safari is powered by a 2.0 litre Turbocharged Kyrotec engine and gets Impact 2.0 design language based on the the proven OMEGARC platform, the architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. Stretching over a 2741 mm wheelbase, it gets majestic panoramic sunroof, signature Oyster White Interiors paired with the Ashwood finish dashboard, and a 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system.

The Safari, in India, gets both 6/7-seater versions, but the Nepal variant gets only 7-seater model. It gets ESP with 14 functionalities and Boss Mode providing ride comfort to ensure active and passive safety. Furthermore, the vehicle comes in additional color options of Daytona Grey and Orcus White along with the signature Royal Blue.

Speaking on the launch of the all new Safari in Nepal, Mr. Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We’re extremely delighted to announce the launch of our premium flagship SUV - The All-New Safari, in Nepal. The New Safari is the culmination of our bold aspirations and unstinted commitment to design, safety, and driving pleasure – the key pillars of the ‘New Forever’ range. With its performance-engineered body, born out of Omega Architecture, carrying the legendary JLR pedigree, best-in-class features and premium finish, the new Safari personifies the pinnacle of SUVs, augmenting the brand’s iconic legacy in the fastest growing market segment.

Successfully crossing a significant milestone of 10,000 production units for the Indian market in a span of less than 6 months, we couldn’t be happier with our customers’ response and continued trust in Tata Motors. Wishing for a similar love and adulation for the New Safari from our Nepal customers and brand enthusiasts”

The ‘Adventure’ persona comes with R18 black tinted charcoal grey machined alloys and an all-piano black finish in its grille, roof rails insert, outer door handles along with a Safari mascot placement on the bonnet. On the interiors, the ‘Adventure’ persona gets signature earthy brown interiors, dark chrome interior accents on air vents, knob, switches, inner door handle and instrument cluster along with a piano black interior pack on steering wheel, grab handles, floor console frame and IP mid pad finisher.

