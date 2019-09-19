Tata Motors Launches Electric Vehicle Technology Ziptron for its Future EVs

Tata Motors has announced its new electric vehicle technology ‘ZIPTRON’, which will power a range of aspirational Tata Electric Cars, starting with a new launch in Q4 of 2020. Tata claims that the new tech embodies characteristics including efficient high voltage system, long-range, fast charging capability, battery with a warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 standard.

Speaking at the launch, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “We are proud to present this state-of-art technology brand – ZIPTRON, which has been designed in-house while utilizing our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology will deliver a thrilling driving experience to our customers aspiring to go-green. Rigorously tested across 1 million km, ZIPTRON technology is well-proven, advanced and reliable. With this technology, we hope to usher in a new wave of eMobility in India and accelerate faster adoption of EVs, supporting the Government’s vision.”

ZIPTRON technology comprises of a permanent magnet AC motor. It also offers best in industry dust and water-proof battery system meeting IP67 standards. Further, ZIPTRON utilizes smart regenerative braking to charge the battery while on the drive.

With the launch of ZIPTRON, Tata Motors also rolled out the ZIPTRON Freedom 2.0 campaign. This campaign aims at highlighting how this technology breaks existing barriers and provides freedom from pollution, addresses range anxiety, and offers electrifying driving performance.

