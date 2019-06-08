Tata Motors Launches New Ultra Range of Light Commercial Vehicles in Vietnam
Tata Motors sells its commercial vehicles (CV) in Vietnam through its partnership with TMT Motors, a leading player in manufacturing, assembly and distribution of CVs in the country.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors Friday said it has launched its next-generation range of Ultra Business Utility Vehicles (BUV) in Vietnam. The BUV is specially designed to meet the changing customer needs in light commercial vehicle segment, offering the comfort of an SUV with a truck like performance and profitability of a light commercial vehicle, Tata Motors said in a statement.
"Tata Motors is committed to shaping the industry here in Vietnam, with the latest global technologies, giving the Vietnamese customer competitive business advantages with the trusted credentials of the Tata Motors brand," Tata Motors President - Commercial Vehicles Girish Wagh said. Tata Ultra BUV is a result of extensive feedback from customers and study into the lives of drivers to better understand their expectations, and is thereby designed to fast-track their businesses with a superior all-around performance, he said.
The Ultra BUVs will cater to payloads ranging from 4 to 11 tonnes with engine capacities from 85 HP to 180 HP. Tata Motors sells its commercial vehicles (CV) in Vietnam through its partnership with TMT Motors, a leading player in manufacturing, assembly and distribution of CVs in the country. "Having successfully launched Tata Super ace in Vietnam, we hope to repeat the same success with the Tata Ultra," TMT Group Chairman Bui Van Huu said.
The company hopes to consolidate its position in the light-duty commercial vehicle space in Vietnam with Tata Ultra, he added. "TMT Motors aims to become a market leader in Vietnam CV market with Tata Motors products," Huu said.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Storms into French Open Final
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- India vs Australia: 'No Chance' I'll Share Dhoni's Secrets With Australian Camp, Says Hussey
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s