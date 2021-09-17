Tata Motors Launches Safari Gold Edition Ahead of IPL Debut, Priced at Rs 21.89 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the exclusive edition of its flagship SUV – the Safari Gold priced at INR 21.89 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Safari Gold edition will be available in two special colour options - White Gold and Black Gold. The special edition models will make its first public appearance at the VIVO IPL 2021 in Dubai. The Safari Gold will get elegant gold embellishments on the exteriors and the interiors and will come with R18 Charcoal Black Alloy Wheels.

The White Gold is derived from the Frost White colour, offers a contrast of black and white. The black roof adds a dual tone appearance and gets Mont Blanc Marble finish mid pad with subtle golden accents. The Black Gold avatar gets Coffee Bean inspired Black exteriors along with the radiant golden accents on the exteriors. The interiors of the Black Gold gets combination of Dark Marble finish mid pad and golden elements.

The interiors of the special edition models gets premium features like Oyster White Diamond Quilted leather seats, offering ventilation on both the 1st & 2nd rows, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over Wifi.

Commenting on the introduction of the Safari Gold, Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “In less than five months after its launch, our premium flagship SUV, the new Safari reached the milestone of its 10,000th rollout and today is among the highest selling SUVs in its segment. The Safari has received immense love from our customers and keeping in mind the response, we are delighted to announce the introduction of the prestigious Safari #Gold Edition from Tata Motors."

The flagship Harrier based 6 and 7 seater SUV is built on the OMEGARC architecture derived from the Land Rover D8 platform. It is powered by only a 2.0-litre diesel engine having both manual and automatic gearbox options. The output stands at 170 PS and 350 Nm.

