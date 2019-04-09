English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Launches 'Samarth' Initiative for Welfare of Truck Drivers in India
Under the Tata Motors Samarth initiative, the company plans to address four critical areas -- health and wellness, insurance, education and financial planning for the drivers' well-being.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Tata Motors launched an initiative for the welfare of truck drivers. Under the Tata Motors Samarth initiative, the company plans to address four critical areas -- health and wellness, insurance, education and financial planning for the drivers' well-being. The auto major aims to reach out to five lakh drivers every year under the programme. Furthermore, the auto major has joined hands with Toppr, a learning app for classes V to XII that helps students prepare for every board, competitive and scholastic exams.
"We at Tata Motors are driving our efforts towards driver empowerment and welfare. Our programme 'SAMARTH' is tailored to make the entire trucking profession dignified," Tata Motors President (Commercial Vehicle Business Unit) Girish Wagh said in a statement.
The company intends to cement its long-lasting relationship with customers and their drivers to safeguard their health, ensuring the overall well-being of their families and, in the process, uplift the quality of life for them, he added.
In association with Tata AIG General Insurance Company, the auto major has launched Swasthya Samarth which aims to provide health insurance products including Rs 50,000 hospitalisation coverage. The programme will be linked to new vehicle sales and the policy will be issued by Tata AIG. TATA AIG will also set up free medical camps at Tata Motors-defined locations.
Tata Motors said it also plans to encourage investment habits among drivers through its Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) offering by ICICI Prudential and TATA Mutual Funds, with a lock-in period of 3 years, as well as conduct financial literacy camps for drivers and owner drivers across the country.
