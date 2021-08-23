Following a unveil at the Auto Expo 2020 as the H2X Concept, Tata Motors has now revealed the its newest SUV christened as ‘PUNCH’. To launch during this festive season, Tata Motors has today officially unveiled the PUNCH, its first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language.

Tata Punch has a muscular surfacing and an athletic look borrowing elements from its bigger siblings like Nexon and Harrier. The SUV will sit below Tata Nexon in the product lineup and will be the smallest SUV from the Indian carmaker. It will compete against the Mahindra KUV100 in the newly evolved small SUV segment below the compact SUV segment.

Shailesh Chandra - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said – “Tata PUNCH, as the name suggest is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere. Light on its feet and strong in its caliber, this is a vehicle which truly punches above its weight. With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the PUNCH will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms. True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, PUNCH will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from.

The pricing is expected to be between Rs 5.5 lakh - Rs 10 lakh depending on variants.

