Tata Motors, Nissan India Expect Near-Flat Industry Growth in FY19

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Automotive makers Nissan India and Tata Motors are expecting a near-flat growth during the current financial year, company officials said earlier. "In the current fiscal, the automotive industry is expected to witness flat growth," president of Nissan Motor India, Thomas Kuehl, said. In India, the company would follow the two-brand strategy of Datsun and Nissan, he said.

"While Datsun will focus on the volume segment, Nissan on the premium end of the market," he said at the launch of
the SUV 'Kicks' here. The company would launch its electric car 'Leaf' in the next six months, Kuehl said, adding, all the models would conform to the BS-VI emission standards.

He said that Nissan India, which has seven models across the Datsun and Nissan brands, has stopped the manufacture of SUV 'Terrano'. The company, he said, has invested nearly $1 billion in India.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors VP (sales, marketing and support) S N Barman said the industry is likely to grow by two to three percent in the 2018-19 fiscal as against the initial prediction of seven percent.

In the third quarter of this fiscal, the industry saw degrowth of seven percent. "The last quarter is expected to grow by one to 1.5 percent," he said on the sidelines of Tata Motors' launch of premium SUV 'Harrier.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
