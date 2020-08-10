Tata Motors Launches Hygiene Accessories Including Air-Purifier, Air-Filter, Sanitisation Kits

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has launched a range of health and hygiene accessories for its customers. In line with the company's ongoing endeavour to ensure the safety of its customers at all times, these accessories are designed to provide car owners with an additional level of safety, Tata Motors said in a statement. All these will be offered as genuine accessories and will be available across the company outlets in the country, it added.

The products include air purifier, air filter and sanitisation kits. The air purifier can be easily fitted in the cup-holder slot of all Tata cars. The air filter, on the other hand, can be installed in the Nexon and the Harrier as of now.

Sanitisation kit includes hand sanitizer, N95 masks, hand gloves, safety touch key, tissue box, mist diffuser among others.

On a similar note, addressing shareholders in the company's annual report for 2019-20, Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that a tremendous deal of transformation stemming from Covid-19 is expected in mobility segment over the next two years as consumers move to "slow" travel with personal versus public and/or shared transport likely to shape future demand for passenger vehicles.

Referring to the performance of Tata Motors Ltd (TML), he said over the past two financial years, TML focused on refreshing its portfolio, improving structural efficiencies and streamlining internal processes. In doing so, TML turned a corner and delivered improved market shares, profitability, and positive free cash flows, Chandrasekaran.