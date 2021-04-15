Tata Motors Offering Benefits of Upto Rs 65,000 on Select Models in April in India

Days after inaugurating 10 news showrooms in the Delhi-NCR region, Indian automobile manufacturing company Tata Motors has announced the discount offers on its range of models for the month of April 2021. The company has informed that these benefits can be availed in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, and loyalty discount. The offers given by Tata on their cars are valid only till April 30. With the addition of these 10 new showrooms, the number of outlets that will now cater to a larger customer group in the region increased to 29. Now, the customers will have access to the stunning and wide range of Tata Motors’ New Forever passenger cars and SUVs and services.

Tata Motors has announced the exchange offer of Rs 10,000 on Tiago and cash discount of Rs 15,000 for April.The compact sedan Tigor can be purchased with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each.The B-segment compact SUV – Nexon’s diesel variant can be boughtthis month by potential buyers with an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000.The mid-size SUVs like Harrier’s Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+, and XZA+ are also available for purchase with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. The other trims are available with a cash discount and exchange benefit of Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

There are no benefits on the Tata Altroz and the newly launched Tata Safari.

Recently, Tata Motors launched ten new full-range passenger vehicle showrooms in Delhi NCR of which seven are in Delhi, two in Gurgaon and one in Faridabad.

The company also reported a sale of 66,609 units of vehicles in March this year. It also registered an impressive 505 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales in March 2021.On a quarterly basis, Tata Motors sold over 1.91 lakh vehicles during the January-March period in this year, compared to over 1.01 lakh units during Q4 FY20.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here