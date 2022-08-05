CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tata Motors Offering Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in August
Tata Motors Offering Discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in August

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 10:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Tata Motors is offering discounts on a few products in August 2022 (Image Credits: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on some of the vehicles in its portfolio in August 2022

With exciting new launches and improvements in customer experience, Tata Motors, in recent years, has recorded significant growth in its share in the Indian passenger car market. Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company maintained its sturdy position in the market and has emerged stronger amidst the economic revival. Now, in a bid to further boost its sales, Tata Motors has announced discount offers of up to Rs 45,000 on select models of its lineup, for purchases made before August 31. If you have been planning to buy a new car, here are Tata models you could drive home with a discount.

Tata Tigor Discounts & Offers

Tata is offering the XE and XM variants of Tigor with an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. The XZ and above variant, on the other hand, get a discount offer of Rs 20,000, including a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. A corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is also on offer.

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor is the only car in India to come with petrol, CNG and all-electric powertrains (Image Credits: Tata Motors)

The discount, however, will not be applicable to the CNG variants of the hatchback.

Tata Nexon Discounts & Offers

One of the most popular products in the compact SUV segment, Tata Nexon is available with offers of up to Rs 5,00o. While the petrol variant of the compact SUV attracts benefits of up to Rs 3,000, discounts on diesel variants go up to Rs 5,000.

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon is offered with petrol and diesel engines, besides an all-electric version (Image Credits: Tata Motors)

Tata Tiago Discounts & Offers

Tata Tiago variants are available with a discount offer of up to Rs 33,000. While the XE, XM, and XT variants attract an exchange discount of Rs 10,000, buyers can avail of a consumer scheme benefit of Rs 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 20,000 on XZ and above variants. Additionally, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 on petrol trims is also on offer.

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago is available in two versions: petrol and CNG (Image Credits: Tata Motors)

The discount scheme, however, will not be applicable to CNG variants of the car.

Tata Safari Discounts & Offers

The new-gen Tata Safari is available with an exchange discount of Rs 40,000 but misses out on any other offer benefits.

Tata Safari
Tata Safari is the flagship vehicle of the company in India (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Harrier Discounts & Offers

Tata Harrier will be available with an exchange discount of rs 40,000 along with additional corporate benefits of Rs 5,000 for purchases in August.

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier helped the company register its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2022 (Photo: Tata Motors)

first published:August 05, 2022, 10:26 IST
last updated:August 05, 2022, 10:26 IST