Tata Motors Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 65,000 on Select Models Till July 31 in India

In a bid to improve sales post relaxation of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, Tata has announced discount offers on a few of its top-selling models. The homegrown automaker is offering a range of discounts on the Harrier, Tiago, Tigor and Nexon models which will be made available to potential buyers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate offers. However, it will only last till the end of this month. With the latest round of discount, the company aims to further increase its sales and increase their footprint in the competitive Indian automotive market.

It must be noted that no discounts have been made available on Safari, Altroz and their variants. Buyers can source in-depth details regarding discounts from authorised Tata Motors dealerships.

Here’s a look at model-wise offers:

Tata Harrier: The powerful car’s Dark Edition and Camo models gets the highest discount. The SUV’s Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants get an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. Additionally, these trims are also available with an additional cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Tata Tiago: The entry-level hatchback is being offered this month with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The hatchback has recently received a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP, and is available in a single 5-speed manual gearbox with a price tag of Rs 5.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tigor: The Indian automaker’s compact sedan which is powered by a 86hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine, is available with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, each.

Tata Nexon: Discount on the SUV has been limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, for the diesel versions. The Nexon also gets Dark Edition treatment and is available on the XZ+, XZ+(O), XZA+, and XZA+(O) variants, for both petrol and diesel cars. However, the company isn’t offering any special benefits or discounts on the Nexon EV.

