Tata Motors Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 65,000 on Select Models Till June 30 in India

Indian automaker Tata Motors is offering a range of discounts on its select offerings. These discounts will be made available to buyers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts. The offer will only last till the end of the month. This is a good opportunity for those who are interested in buying the brand’s vehicles including Harrier, Nexon EV, Tiago, and Tigor. It must be noted that no discounts have been made available on Safari and Altroz. In-depth details regarding discounts can be taken from authorised Tata Motors dealerships.

Tata Nexon:

The diesel variants of the four-wheeler is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Tata Tiago:

The Indian carmaker has announced a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on the car till June 30.

Tata Harrier:

The powerful car’s Dark Edition and Camo models can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. All other trims of the SUV come with acash discount of Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000.

Tata Nexon EV:

The electric vehicle is available withan exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

Tata Tigor:

A cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is available on Tata Tigor.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors is also working on an EV variant of Altroz. The much-loved hatchback is currently available in three models including XE, XM, and XM+. All three trims come with both diesel and petrol engines. The soon to be launched Tata Altroz EV is based on Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture and is going to be home to Ziptron powertrain technology. Furthermore, it will also get a Lithium-ion battery with IP67 certification. This vehicle was first shown at the Geneva Motor Show held in 2019.

