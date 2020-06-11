Tata Motors Offering Discounts Worth Upto Rs 45,000 on Select Models in June 2020

Tata Motors has come up with many new offers for its customers. Carmakers across the country are offering discounts and benefits to lure customers as they try to make up for the setbacks suffered due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The deals are being offered across select models of Tata Motors such as Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier.

Tigor

To give a fillip to the sale of the Tigor, the car manufacturer has been giving a total benefit of Rs 45,000. This includes a cash discount worth Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 corporate discount. Tigor is available in a petrol engine variant and comes with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) gearbox options.

Nexon

Pitted against the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSPort, the sub-4 meter compact SUV is available with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Nexon is one of the most popular cars from the Tata brand and is among the most affordable SUVs in the country.

Harrier

Tata Motors has recently updated the mid-size SUV. On purchasing it, one will get benefits worth Rs 45,000 which includes Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs 15,000 corporate discount.

Tiago

The car comes with both manual and AMT gearbox options. If you are planning to buy Tiago, there are benefits offered in this car too. Out of the total Rs 28,000 benefit, Rs 15,000 is available with a cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 corporate bonus.

Also Watch: