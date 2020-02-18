Tata Motors Offering Heavy Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh on BS-IV Vehicles Ahead of BS-VI Emission Norms

To clear inventories of cars ahead of BS-VI norms coming into effect, auto companies have started giving huge discounts on four-wheelers with BS-IV compliant engines. To that end, Tata Motors has begun a massive discount, along with some great offers. The company is giving concessions of up to Rs 2 lakh on its BS-IV models, which include Hexa, Harrier, Zest, Bolt, Safari Storme, Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. According to reports, Tata is giving discounts and benefits of up to Rs 55,000 on Safari Storme. Last year, Tata stopped the production of the SUV. However, a few dealers who are yet to sell out the SUV, are offering great discounts. Safari Storme comes with 2.2-litre Varicor400 diesel engine.

Another automobile on sale is the Tata Tiago, with benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on the diesel variants, while a discount of up to Rs 45,000 can be availed on the petrol engines. The petrol version of the car comes with 1.2-litre three-cylinder, while the diesel model is equipped with 1.05-litre three-cylinder. As the deadline to comply with BS-VI engine norms approaches closer, Tata is also unveiling the facelifted version of Tigor. The dealers are offering a discount on the car up to Rs 70,000, with added benefits on the diesel version.



On Tata Hexa, the company is providing a benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh along with an exchange offer of Rs 50,000. Hexa, which is a seven-seater, will get replaced with the upcoming Gravitas. The Indian car major is also offering benefits of up to Rs 1.3 lakh on Tata Harrier to clear BS-IV stock. The SUV comes with 140 PS of power and 350 Nm torque. Another car to be up for discounts is the compact SUV Nexon, with offers up to Rs 55,000. The company has already rolled out the BS-VI compliant version of the model.

Apart from the mentioned cars, there are concessions on Tata Zest and Tata Bolt. On the former, Tata is giving benefits of up to Rs 90,000, while purchasers can avail benefits of up to Rs 80,000 on the latter. The BS-VI norms are set to come into force starting April 1.