Tata Motors Offering Hefty Discount Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh on Nexon, Harrier, Hexa

Sluggish demand for vehicles has been impacting the automobile sector in India, which is facing a slowdown for a few months now. To lure buyers ahead of the festive season, many automobile manufacturers are now offering heavy discounts. Usually, the sale of vehicles sees a rise every year during the festive season. Amid this, Tata Motors is offering a discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on its range of models. All these discounts are official discounts offered by Tata Motors under the “Festival of cars” discount program. Tata Motor dealers in India may offer additional discounts to the customers to fill sales. Here are all the details about the Tata Motors discount that a buyer needs to know.

Tata Hexa

Tata Hexa, considered to be the most expensive model by Tata, is being offered for a discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The highest discount is available on the Tata Hexa manufactured in the year 2018. The new 2019 Tata Hexa is also available with heavy discounts. The discounts can differ from region to region and can also vary because of the variants.

Tata Nexon

The sub-4m compact SUV that gained immense popularity soon after its launch is currently facing stiff competition from the newly launched models like the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300. Tata is offering up to Rs 85,000 discount on the Nexon depending on the variant and region.

Tata Tiago

The entry-level hatchback by Tata Tiago is offered at a massive Rs 70,000 discount depending on the variant and location of the vehicle. The Tata Tiago is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Tata Tiago NRG, which is the crossover version of the Tata Tiago is available with a similar Rs 70,000 discount.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor, the sedan based on the Tata Tiago, is available with a whopping Rs 1.15 lakh discount. The Tigor is also available in similar engine options that power the Tata Tiago.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier, which was launched earlier this year is an extremely popular SUV in the market. However, facing stiff competition from the new launches like the Kia Seltos and MG Hector, Tata is currently offering Rs 50,000 discount on the Harrier.

“The start of the festive season is an exciting time for us, as we get to be a part of our customers’ celebrations by providing them with various offers and benefits. Our offerings this year are bigger and better than the previous year and by far the best in the Industry. We have received a tremendous response from customers in Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, and as the festive season spreads to the entire country, the ‘Festival of Cars’ campaign should help to bring the much-needed cheer among our customers, against the backdrop of the current market conditions. We are hopeful that this year’s festive offers will provide a huge boost to buyer morale, thus cultivating for them a strong sense of association with our brand," S.N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors was quoted as saying.

