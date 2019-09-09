Tata Motors Offering Upto Rs 90,000 Discount on Hexa, Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Others

The automobile industry in the country is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. Facing the heat of the situation, automakers across the country are giving heavy discount to bring back the lost demand. With the festive season knocking at the door, Tata Motors has authorised its dealers to offer ample benefits to prospective buyers.

Tata Hexa

Considered to be an opponent to the popular Toyota Innova Crysta, Tata Hexa is available in 6 or 7 seat configurations. The Hexa comes with a 2.2-litre diesel motor that is either a manual or a torque-converter automatic gearbox. The range topping variant comes with the option of all-wheel drive. If a buyer is planning to purchase Tata Hexa, he/she can save up to Rs 90,000.

Tata Bolt

Tata Bolt might not be as popular as some of its rivals but it comes with a competent hatch with a huge cabin space. A buyer, planning to buy Tata Bolt can save up to Rs 75,000 in the form of cash discounts. Powertrain choices include a 90hp turbo-petrol engine or a 75hp diesel, both clubbed with a manual gearbox unit.

Tata Zest

One of the older sedan offerings in Tata's range, The Zest has reasonable cabin space and comfort levels. In terms of mechanicals, the Zest comes with a 90hp petrol motor as well as a diesel unit in two states of tune, 75hp and 90hp, with only the more powerful diesel getting the option of an AMT auto gearbox. This festive season, buyers can avail benefits of almost Rs 75,000 on Tata Zest.

Tata Safari Storme

Buyers planning to purchase Tata Safari Storme this festive season can avail a discount of Rs 70,000 which includes consumer discounts and exchange benefits. The Safari comes with a 2.2-litre diesel mated to a manual transmission as standard and an optional four-wheel-drive layout.

Tata Tigor

Upgraded in 2018, Tata Tigor is a rival to Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire. The compact Sedan, comes with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.05-litre diesel engines and provides the convenience of an AMT auto on the former. With a facelift under development, the current Tigor is being offered at a cash discounts and exchange benefits up to Rs 60,000.

Tata Nexon

Facing a stiff competition from Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon's comes with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Buyers can avail cash discounts and exchange bonuses of close to Rs 45,000 on the former and Rs 55,000 on the latter. To fend off competition better, Tata recently updated the compact SUV with a larger 7.0-inch touchscreen system and also has a facelifted version underway.

Tata Tiago

Considered to be a rival to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago is equipped with the same powertrain options as its sedan sibling - the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.05-litre diesel motor. This festive season, buyers can avail a significant exchange bonus and get discount of Rs 45,000 on all variants, except the top-spec petrol-auto XZA+ trim that gets benefits worth Rs 30,000.

Tata Harrier

Launched earlier this year, Tata Harrier is already facing competition from the Kia Seltos and MG Hector. To keep the model fresh, Tata has recently introduced the Harrier Dark Edition. Available with a 140hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a manual transmission, Tata Harrier is set to offer greater variety in the coming months, with the option of an automatic transmission, and even a 7-seater variant. Buyers mulling to purchase Tata Harrier can save up to Rs 40,000 in September in the form of exchange benefits.

