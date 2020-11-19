Tata Motors Offers Extended Warranty to Appease Angry Customers Over Delayed Nexon Deliveries

With the pandemic and the new normal people have gradually become accustomed to deliveries being delayed. While an Amazon delivery worth a few hundred may delay by a day or two and not affect you as much, a car worth lakhs delayed by weeks or even months may get on customer’s nerves. With growing demands for vehicle and the pandemic still surging high, the car delays are getting greater every day and so is the customer’s angst.

To appease consumers, the car companies are now adding benefits to make sure the customer doesn’t begrudge to extent of cancelling their bookings. Longer the delay, more lucrative the benefits and gifts. Following this damage control mechanism, Tata Motors is offering one year of extended OE warranty and roadside assistance for their Nexon buyers. There’s just one catch- the offer only applies for customers waiting for their Nexon to arrive for more than a month.

According to Rushlane, the offer wasn’t advertised in a traditional manner with press releases or campaigns. Instead, the message was directly communicated to the buyers getting anxious with the delay for the car they had already booked. The customers received text messages about the rewards which accordingly is a “reward for their patience.”

Another thing to note is that these messages were not mass broadcast, instead, they are being rolled out in phases. This means not everyone who has been waiting to drive their Nexon for more than thirty days would have received this message already.

Some customers have been waiting for a whopping 70 days which is more than two months! Some received phone calls from the dealership and some received text SMS after complaining to their dealers every day about the delay. Nexon is getting more popular every day and comes with a 5-star safety rating received from Global NCAP. The growing buzz of supporting local and Indian industries may have also caused this sudden surge in demand for the Tata car which the carmaker hasn’t been able to meet.

A similar strategy was adopted by Mahindra earlier when customers became frustrated with their delays. To placate the angry buyers, the company sent out chocolate boxes to buyers waiting for Mahindra Thar. Though some may question if a box of chocolates is enough to placate the angst formed due to delays of up to 8 months.