Tata Motors Offers Year-End Discounts Worth Rs 1 Lakh
Tata Motors is offering cash discounts and exchange bonuses on the Tiago hatchback, Tigor compact sedan and Nexon compact SUV.
Image for Representation (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
As the year 2019 is coming to an end, several automobile companies are coming up with attracting offers to sell their products. Joining the league are Tata cars and SUVs, which are offering attractive discounts to the customers in the last month of the year. As an effort to clear the stock, Tata dealers are providing benefits and discounts on the Tiago hatchback, Tigor compact sedan and Nexon compact SUV. The offers include cash discounts, an exchange bonus and other benefits. The new buyers can save money up to Rs 1 lakh on the purchase made on these cars in this month. However, these discounts may vary from city to city, depending on the different variants.
Tata Tigor
The sedan by Tata provides both, value for money and comfort, an upgrade in its weight class. The discounts offered is up to Rs 1 lakh, padded with benefits, adds to the VFM quotient to the car. The company is soon expected to launch a Tigor facelift, which comes with a sole BS-VI-compliant petrol engine. The 86hp, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit in the facelift, scheduled for April 2020, will be similar to the Tata Altroz.
Tata Nexon
Another Tata car in the lineup is Nexon, with a discount of up to Rs 95,000. The car is the first in India with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. It competes with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. The compact SUV is a value offer, combined with the best-looking and great ride quality.
Tata Tiago
With a discount offer of up to Rs 90,000, Tata’s compact-sedan Tiago is also available with a slashed price. Interestingly, it is also set to get a facelift soon, which will be a tweaked design with a BS-VI-compliant version. With the upmarket cabin and great driving experience, the sedan is a great value for money.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Mardaani 2: I Have Done It All in 23 Years of My Career, Says Rani Mukerji
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Pakistani Fans Roast 'Injured' Pacer Hasan Ali for Walking Down the Ramp With 'Rib Fractures'
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders