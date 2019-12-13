Tata Motors Offers Year-End Discounts Worth Rs 1 Lakh

As the year 2019 is coming to an end, several automobile companies are coming up with attracting offers to sell their products. Joining the league are Tata cars and SUVs, which are offering attractive discounts to the customers in the last month of the year. As an effort to clear the stock, Tata dealers are providing benefits and discounts on the Tiago hatchback, Tigor compact sedan and Nexon compact SUV. The offers include cash discounts, an exchange bonus and other benefits. The new buyers can save money up to Rs 1 lakh on the purchase made on these cars in this month. However, these discounts may vary from city to city, depending on the different variants.

Tata Tigor

The sedan by Tata provides both, value for money and comfort, an upgrade in its weight class. The discounts offered is up to Rs 1 lakh, padded with benefits, adds to the VFM quotient to the car. The company is soon expected to launch a Tigor facelift, which comes with a sole BS-VI-compliant petrol engine. The 86hp, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit in the facelift, scheduled for April 2020, will be similar to the Tata Altroz.

Tata Nexon

Another Tata car in the lineup is Nexon, with a discount of up to Rs 95,000. The car is the first in India with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. It competes with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. The compact SUV is a value offer, combined with the best-looking and great ride quality.

Tata Tiago

With a discount offer of up to Rs 90,000, Tata’s compact-sedan Tiago is also available with a slashed price. Interestingly, it is also set to get a facelift soon, which will be a tweaked design with a BS-VI-compliant version. With the upmarket cabin and great driving experience, the sedan is a great value for money.

