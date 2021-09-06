Tata Motors Opens 70 New Sales Outlets in a Single Day, Bets Big on South India

Tata Motors has taken a big step towards its expansion plans in India as the company has announced the inauguration of 70 new sales outlets across Southern India in a single day. Spread across 53 cities, these outlets have been strategically mapped to key emerging markets of the Southern region as per Tata Motors. These modern showrooms will be home to the company’s ‘New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicles portfolio.

With the addition of these new showrooms in a rapidly growing market, Tata Motors’ network in Southern India (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala) will be 272 and the retail footprint in India will grow to 980. 32 new dealership chains have opened in Bangalore (7), Chennai (5), Hyderabad (4), and Kochi (4). Further, this widespread expansion also includes the launch of 38 outlets in upcountry markets of South India.

Inaugurating the new dealerships, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors stated, “Southern India contributes to 28% of the total Industry volumes and hence it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets. With a 12.1% market share in Southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible. The trailblazing launch of these 70 new sales outlets, marks an important milestone in our aggressive retail expansion plans in India. This expansion will help us cater to our consumers’ requirements and tastes that are constantly evolving, with both online and offline solutions, to provide a seamless ‘phygital’ experience that is more convenient and relevant today.”

Tata Motors is making strides in the passenger vehicle market on the back of its New Forever range. The company recorded its highest ever passenger vehicle sales in 9 years, in March ‘21 and Q4 FY21. In FY21, the company’s PV business registered its highest-ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69%, compared to FY20.

