Tata Motors Opens First Vehicle Scrapping Facility in India, All You Need to Know

Tata Motors has inaugurated its first registered vehicle scrapping facility in India. Being christened as Re.Wi.Re, which stands for Recycle with Respect, it is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated this facility and it has a capacity of scrapping 15,000 vehicles per annum.

Also Read: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Approves Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2022

Inaugurating Tata Motors’ maiden Re.Wi.Re RVSF, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Shri Nitin Gadkari said, “The National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was introduced with the aim to promote circular economy by creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles and to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country by replacing them with greener and more fuel efficient vehicles.

As per Tata Motors, the Re.Wi.Re facility would follow world-class and eco-friendly processes for safe and sustainable dismantling of end-of-life vehicles. It has been developed by Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt. Ltd. in partnership with Tata Motors which will operate it and scrap passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

“I congratulate Tata Motors for setting-up this quality facility that is at par with global standards. We are working towards positioning India as a vehicle scrapping hub for the entire South Asian region and need more such state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units in India,” added Gadkari.

The Re.Wi.Re facility is fully digital to carry out paperless operations while boasting of dedicated stations for safe dismantling of components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Before the scrapping process begins, the vehicles go through a stringent documentation and dismantling process, as per the SOP for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Speaking on the launch of Re.Wi.Re., Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “At Tata Motors, we are committed to delve into every aspect of mobility to make it greener and sustainable. The inauguration of this RVSF (Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility) heralds a new beginning in responsible scrapping of end-of-life vehicles. With globally benchmarked and optimised recycling processes, we intend to yield maximum value from the scrap for future use and minimise waste for the overall betterment. We appreciate the visionary efforts of Shri Gadkari ji in enabling the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy and look forward to setting-up Re.Wi.Re facilities across the country in collaboration with our partners."

Read all the Latest Auto News here