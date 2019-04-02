English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors-Owned Jaguar Land Rover to Launch Multiple Electric Vehicles in India
Towards the end of 2019, JLR India will introduce its first hybrid vehicle from the Land Rover portfolio, the company said in a statement.
Jaguar I-Pace at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. (Image: Jaguar)
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it plans to launch multiple electrified models, including hybrid and battery operated vehicles in India, starting this year. Towards the end of 2019, JLR India will introduce its first hybrid vehicle from the Land Rover portfolio, the company said in a statement. In the second half of 2020, the company plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE, it added.
The company plans to launch the products in India over the next few years in line with JLR's global commitment to introduce electrified options on its entire product portfolio by 2020, it said.
"JLR's focus is to commit itself to a more sustainable future and our engineers have developed just the right products to lead us on this path," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.
The introduction of electrified vehicles in JLR's India portfolio is in line with the government's thrust towards electric vehicles, he added.
The company is encouraged by the introduction of FAME-II by the government and its focus on the expansion of the charging infrastructure in the country, Suri said. "This is bound to help with faster adoption of all kinds of electric vehicles in due course," he added.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
