English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Motors Pantnagar Plant Hit by Workers' Agitation After Colleague's Death
Confirming the partial loss of production, Tata Motors said the company is extending necessary support to the family.
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)
Production at Tata Motors' Pantnagar manufacturing facility was partially hit yesterday after a section of workers resorted to agitation following the death of one of their colleague in a cardiac arrest on Saturday. The plant in Uttrakhand produces the sub one-tonne mini-truck Tata Ace. Confirming the partial loss of production, Tata Motors said the company is extending necessary support to the family as per its policy and the management is looking into the issue to resolve it amicably.
According to sources, a section of temporary and casual workers assembled at the plant when it opened today after the Sunday holiday, demanding monetary compensation and a job to one one of the members of the deceased worker's family, leading to the disruption in production.
"It is a matter of a personal loss to all of us... In line with the company policy, Tata Motors is extending necessary support to the family in this unfortunate situation," Tata Motors' spokesperson said in a statement. "In light of the above incident caused by natural death, some temporary workers are leading an agitation in the plant premises seeking unreasonable demands from the management. Owing to this, the production line operated by a set of these workers has been affected partially," he added.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The rest of workmen, especially the permanent employees, are continuing their normal work and extending support in resolving the issue, the company spokesperson said, adding, "the management is looking into this matter to resolve it amicably".
Also Watch
According to sources, a section of temporary and casual workers assembled at the plant when it opened today after the Sunday holiday, demanding monetary compensation and a job to one one of the members of the deceased worker's family, leading to the disruption in production.
"It is a matter of a personal loss to all of us... In line with the company policy, Tata Motors is extending necessary support to the family in this unfortunate situation," Tata Motors' spokesperson said in a statement. "In light of the above incident caused by natural death, some temporary workers are leading an agitation in the plant premises seeking unreasonable demands from the management. Owing to this, the production line operated by a set of these workers has been affected partially," he added.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The rest of workmen, especially the permanent employees, are continuing their normal work and extending support in resolving the issue, the company spokesperson said, adding, "the management is looking into this matter to resolve it amicably".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Invitations Come With Official Game Of Thrones Stamp
- Sunil Chhetri to be Recommended for Padma Shri
- Avengers: Infinity War- Where Marvel Cinematic Universe is Headed Post the Cosmic Battle
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price