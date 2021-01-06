Tata Motors Partners With Haryana Renewable Agency to Deploy Nexon EVs For State Government

Tata Motors has partnered with the Haryana Renewable Agency (HAREDA) to deploy Nexon EVs in Haryana, as a part of its tender with EESL. In an event, the handover ceremony and the inauguration of the EV charging station took place in the presence of the Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas - Mr. Tarun Kapoor. During the inauguration ceremony, the EESL also signed a MoU with the Govt. of Haryana to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and strengthen charging infrastructure in Haryana State.

The company has been playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country. The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.

The Nexon EV is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with a best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. For more information on the product, please visit – https://cars.tatamotors.com/