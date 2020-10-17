Tata Motors Partners With HDFC Bank to Offer Festive Finance Offers For Car Buyers

Tata Motors in collaboration with HDFC Bank has rolled out exclusive finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers. In light of the upcoming festive season, the company has introduced two new schemes in association with the Bank - the ‘Gradual Step Up Scheme’ and the ‘TML Flexi Drive’ scheme. Available till the end of November 2020, these offers can be redeemed on the entire New Forever BS-VI range of cars and SUVs along with the company’s EV range.

Under the first scheme, customers can now avail EMI options as low as Rs 799 per lakh per month, depending on the product and variant at an attractive interest rate. As per the scheme, the EMI payments gradually increase over a period of 2 years depending on the payment convenience of the buyer.

The second scheme gives the option to the consumer to choose any 3 months every year, where they can pay minimum EMI Rs 789 per lakh per month, depending on the product and variant as per their convenience. Adding to the above, the Company is also providing up to 100% ex-showroom financing on the entire PV product range under both schemes. Furthermore, to avail these offers, customers can reach out to their nearest Tata Motors dealer or through an HDFC Bank branch and register their interest in buying a Tata car.