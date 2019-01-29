English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tata Motors Partners With Nitol Motors to Launch New LPT 1212 LCV in Bangladesh

The vehicle has been designed for the modern commercial vehicle customer of Bangladesh, with superior performance and high load-carrying capacity, Tata Motors said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Motors Partners With Nitol Motors to Launch New LPT 1212 LCV in Bangladesh
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Tata Motors Monday said it, along with its authorised distributor Nitol Motors, has launched the all-new Tata LPT 1212 light commercial vehicle in Bangladesh.

The vehicle has been designed for the modern commercial vehicle customer of Bangladesh, with superior performance and high load-carrying capacity, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Nitol Motors Chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmed said: "With our partner Tata Motors, we are confident about making a significant impact in the light truck segment with Tata LPT 1212 and thus winning a significant market share."

Nitol Motors is the largest distributor of Tata Motors in Bangladesh.

"The much-awaited Tata LPT 1212 has been specifically designed keeping in mind the unique local Bangladesh market loading requirements and duty cycle," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles International Business Head Rudrarup Maitra said.

With various product enhancements such as a powerful engine, high ground-clearance, bigger clutch diameter and tyre size, this vehicle is the best choice for customers in this segment, he added.

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram