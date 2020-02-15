Tata Motors Partners With Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, To Deploy Tigor EVs

Tata Motors through its partnership with Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL), will deploy Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, as a part of its tender with EESL. The first batch of Tata Tigor EVs was flagged off today by the Minister of Energy Saurabhbhai Patel and Mahesh Singh, Managing Director, UGVCL along with dignitaries from UGVCL and Tata Motors.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with UGVCL for introducing zero-emission vehicles in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. Tata Motors has always been at the forefront of developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India and this order is a testament of our commitment to bring EV solutions closer to our customers. We are determined to drive the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, thereby supporting the government’s vision 2030”.

Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to create an e-mobility ecosystem, Tata uniEVerse.

