Tata Motors Partners with What3words to Simplify Navigation in Future Cars

Tata Motors has announced a partnership with what3words. The automakers will be the first manufacturer in India to bring what3words addressing system in its cars.

In a first for the Indian automotive industry, the partnership with Tata Motors and what3words will enable car-drivers to enter a 3-word address by voice or text input, and then navigate to the accurate address within 3 meters of the destination location. This is especially relevant in the Indian context, where addresses are a non-standard and complex network of roads make it difficult for last-mile navigation. The what3words system is available in 36 languages, including 5 Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi.

The varying regional address formats across the country, its oft unnamed streets and localities coupled with more often than not buildings with no numbers, further compound navigation problems. To solve this, what3words has taken the entire world, divided it into 3mx3m squares, and assigned each square a unique identifier - made of three random words. For example, Gateway of India can be found at ///holiday.surpises.design.

With the what3words technology, a 3-word address can simply be entered into the car navigation system, manually or via speech recognition. To prevent errors, every 3-word address is unique, and similar addresses are located far apart to avoid confusion. Additionally, the intelligent AutoSuggest feature helps drivers to spot and correct their mistakes immediately and effortlessly redirects them to the accurate address.

The latest version of what3words will be available in the upcoming products by Tata Motors in future. Customers will be able to download the what3words application for free via iOS and Android platforms.

