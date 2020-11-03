Tata Motors Pokes Fun at Upcoming All-New Hyundai Elite i20 With Altroz Halloween Ad: Watch Video

Tata Altroz, which is one of the most popular cars in the premium hatchback segment, was launched by the carmaker earlier this year. The Altroz rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz in the premium hatchback segment. Tata Motors recently released a television commercial (TVC) just before Halloween, taking a dig at the upcoming all-new Hyundai Elite i20.

Hyundai is all set to launch the new gen i20 in the Indian market on November 5, 2020. The video shared by the carmaker on their official YouTube channel shows a car which is fully shrouded in a car cover with its headlights shining through the covers in a spooky Halloween setting and background score.

Watch the video here:

A cryptic message appears on the screen saying, ‘This is a Tri20’, correcting the text to ‘Trick’ and then they showcase the Tata Altroz with a text stating, ‘This is a Treat’. The message is loud and clear, as the homegrown carmaker took a dig at the upcoming Hyundai i20 calling it a ‘trick’, while the Altroz featured next in the TVC as a ‘treat’ in reference to Halloween. Tata poked fun at its rival with this humorous message because it is backed by some of the most powerful and promising set of technological features in the segment.

Hyundai has already started accepting bookings for the all-new i20 by reserving an amount of Rs 21,000 and has even invited customers to book the car online via Click2Buy portal and at their company dealerships across the country. The new i20 comes with a new set of features including digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, sunroof etc. The new model will be available in a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine, a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol version and a 1.5 litre diesel variant. It will sport an iMT, DCT, CVT gearbox options.

On the other hand, Tata Altroz, which is about to celebrate its first anniversary soon as it was introduced in the early-2020, does not offer such a long list of features. However, the Altroz scored a five-star safety rating from the global NCAP crash test, which makes it one of the safest cars on Indian roads.