Tata Motors Raise Rs 7,500 Crore in Electric Vehicle Business from TPG Rise Climate

Tata Motors Ltd (TML) and TPG Rise Climate have announced that they have entered into a binding agreement in which TPG Rise Climate, along with its co-investor ADQ, will invest in a subsidiary of Tata Motors that will be newly incorporated. TPG Rise Climate along with co-investors will invest Rs 7,500 crore in compulsory convertible instruments to secure between 11% to 15% stake in this company translating to an equity valuation of up to $9.1 bn.

As per a statement released by Tata Motors, the new company shall leverage all existing investments and capabilities of Tata Motors Ltd and will channelise the future investments into electric vehicles, dedicated BEV platforms, advanced automotive technologies and catalyse investments in charging infrastructure and battery technologies. Over the next 5 years, this company will create a portfolio of 10 EVs and in association with Tata Power Ltd, catalyse the creation of widespread charging infrastructure to facilitate rapid EV adoption in India.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Motors Ltd commented, “I am delighted to have TPG Rise Climate join us in our journey to create a market-shaping electric passenger mobility business in India. We will continue to proactively invest in exciting products that delight customers while meticulously creating a synergistic ecosystem. We are excited and committed to play a leading role in the Government’s vision to have 30% electric vehicles penetration rate by 2030.”

Jim Coulter, Managing Partner TPG Rise Climate and Founding partner of TPG commented, “We are excited to partner with Tata Motors on their mission to lead the electrification of passenger mobility in India. There is significant momentum around India’s EV movement, supported by the Government’s vision and policies, as well as growing consumer demand for greener solutions. The investment aligns with TPG Rise Climate’s focus on decarbonized transport and builds on TPG’s long history in India.”

It is expected that the first round of capital infusion will be completed by March 22 and the entire funds will be infused by end of 2022. Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are the joint financial advisors to TML, while BofA Securities India Ltd are representing TPG Rise Climate for this transaction, says the statement.

Also Watch:

Khaitan & Co are legal advisors to TML, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, Cleary Gottlieb are legal advisors to TPG Rise for the transaction.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.